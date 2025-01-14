Subzero lows tonight, much warmer late this week with rain and snow chances | Jan. 14, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitter chill is set to stick with us through Wednesday as we deal with single digit lows and well below normal highs. A significant warmup enters the picture later this week with chances for both rain and snow getting into the mix.

Tuesday night: We’re gearing up for the coldest night of this month. Numbers will fall below zero degrees in some spots with subzero wind chills in the mix too.

Wednesday: A much more bright day will take shape for Wednesday, but this sunshine won’t add any positive influence on our temperatures unfortunately. Highs are going to once again struggle to get into the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday: It won’t be until Thursday that we see temperatures jump a bit due to a more breezy southwesterly wind setting up in our area. This helps us get back into the 30s with winds gusting over 20 MPH at times. There is also potential for on/off snow showers from early Thursday morning into the afternoon hours mainly near and east of I-65.

7-Day Forecast: The warmest day of this week looks to be Friday as we push close to 40. However, a more organized system will slide into the state. We are still expecting temperatures to be warm enough for rain showers to be the precip type to start. A switchover to some snow is possible Saturday into Sunday, but there is uncertainty on any potential for snow accumulation. One interesting thing to note is that this system has the chance to put a sizable dent (diminish) our current snow pack. Arctic air returns by early next week.