Sunny and seasonable next few days | Oct. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More fall-like weather will continue for the rest of the work week. Low temperatures are a bit cooler and afternoon high temperatures climb near normal during the day.

TODAY: We started out this morning with some locations falling into the upper thirties. Despite the chilly start we will see lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures later this afternoon. A sunny and seasonable afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. This is about 1 to 2 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Winds will remain light out of the north and northwest.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s late tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 40s .

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday looks sunny and warm. High temperatures will climb anywhere between 5 and 8 degrees above normal. We will see highs right around 75 in Indianapolis and upper 70s further south. Light winds and beautiful conditions are expected all day on Wednesday.

Hurricane Milton continues to churn out in the Gulf of Mexico. This will move across parts of Western Florida later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will weaken the hurricane a little before it makes landfall but it will still be a very powerful category 3 storm.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Back here in Indianapolis the end of the work week will still be dry and also sunny as well. High temperatures Thursday dropped to about 73. Sunny skies for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s near 80. On Sunday could see a stray shower possible under a partly cloudy sky with highs near 77. Looking at next week it appears we may see much cooler temperatures arriving with highs staying into the low and middle 60s.