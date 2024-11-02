Sunny Saturday, more chances of rain in the coming days | Nov. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend. After a mainly dry October, central Indiana will have multiple chances of rain for the first week of November.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with slightly above average aor. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Taylor Swift Night 2 is looking just as good as Night 1. Mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 40s as the concert is wrapping up. Remember to Fall Back with those clocks! Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will increase throughout the day as a warm front lifts into the state. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out later on, but that rain chance is pretty small. Be prepared for that light spot shower chance if you are going to Taylor Swift Night 3. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Another small rain chance is anticipated on Monday with a much better chance of rain on Tuesday. Widespread showers and storms can be expected along this cold front on Tuesday. High temperatures will back off mid to late week to the lower 60s.