Sunny weekend, big warm up on the way for next week | Oct. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry air will be in our region this weekend. Temperatures will warm up to near-record highs next week.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog will exit north central Indiana through this morning. Elevated fire danger may be something to watch today and tomorrow with low relative humidity. The weather will also be awesome in Bloomington for both College Gameday and their noon kickoff against Washington. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase to partly cloudy. A widespread frost is possible. Remember, the National Weather Service will no longer issue frost/freeze alerts. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Cool air to start with temperatures waking up in the 30s. Mostly sunny will last the entire day with high temperatures in the low 60s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A warm-up is on the way for next week. Central Indiana may challenge the 80-degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday with windy conditions. Mild air lasts for Halloween; however, rain chances will be possible with a cold front swinging through the state. Temperatures will just be above average late week into the weekend.