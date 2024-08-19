Sunny with below normal temps to start the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a few clouds to start off your Monday morning, but lots of sunshine for the afternoon. The sunshine continues into much of the new workweek.

TODAY: A beautiful start to your Monday and workweek. We will see mostly sunny skies heading into the afternoon today high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s near 80. We will be running about 5 degrees or so below normal for this time of the year. Winds may be a touch breezy out of the north. Sustained winds will be about 5 to 10 mph but we may see winds gust up to 15 mph into the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear for the evening and overnight hours. Lows will fall into the middle 50s. So a cool but comfortable overnight is expected.

TUESDAY: Another bright day expected on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be climbing into the middle 70s which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Humidity values will stay very low for Tuesday also through much of the work week as well.

WEDNESDAY: Another bright and comfortable day on Wednesday and are mostly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year with highs ranging into the low and middle 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We begin to see a warm up for the end of the workweek and also into the weekend. Sunny and dry for your Thursday with highs and the lower 80s.

Beginning of high school football season is on Friday! Zone football forecast looks good temperatures into the middle 80s.

This weekend we’ll see temperatures climbing into the upper 80s right around the 90 degree mark as the heat and humidity begin to build back into the state.