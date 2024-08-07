Warmer and more sunny Thursday, muggy meter drops further into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was easily our coolest day this month, and it came with the help of cloud cover and a northerly breeze.

However, we still have uncomfortable air latched onto us. Thankfully, we’ll get away from this humid air as we head into this weekend.

Wednesday night: Skies will turn mostly clear to partly cloudy across central Indiana tonight. There could even be some patchy dense fog that forms in the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Cloud cover will burn off further for Thursday, which will lead way to a warmer afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and an elevated muggy meter are going to be in place, which equals a warm and uncomfortable day with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Another front looks to slide through the state and help push the rest of this week’s uncomfortable air out of our area. Friday is slated to be another mostly sunny day, but this time we’ll be cooler with below-normal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Abundant sunshine and below-normal highs will persist through this weekend. The addition of a comfortable muggy meter will make this weekend quite pleasant with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. We look to get back into the low 80s going into early next week.