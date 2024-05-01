Record high possible Thursday; damp conditions Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana welcomed a warm and breezy start to May — or rather, June? — as it felt like so with some spots hitting the 80s.

Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far before the workweek ends on an active note.

Wednesday night: We’ll work in a bit more cloud cover than Tuesday night with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms will be possible in southern Indiana.

Lows will be on the mild side with numbers down into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Some additional spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly north of Indianapolis to start the day. An extra couple of pop-ups may happen in the afternoon and evening hours, too.

Besides the small rain chance, expect a very warm summerlike day under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Also, watch out for the potential of a record high in Indianapolis. The record high for May 2 is 87 from 1959. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Friday: After a warm Thursday, expect an active end to the workweek. Showers will turn more numerous with a few storms possible throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected.

As far as rainfall totals go, up to a half an inch of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Highs will be a bit cooler with temperatures getting into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Keep fingers crossed that dry weather will prevail for Saturday’s 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Temperatures at the start of the race look to hover around 60, but it is also looking a little humid. Spotty showers and storms may then develop in the back half of Saturday and into Sunday, too. Highs on Saturday will push toward 80 degrees, with Sunday seeing temperatures in the mid 70s. Above-normal temperatures will continue into next week with more rain and storm chances in line.