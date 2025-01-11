Expert tips for those who work outdoors during the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter weather can be hazardous for those who work outdoors, putting them at risk for serious health issues like hypothermia and frostbite.

“Motor vehicle accidents just driving home in my truck with my kids, so I worry about motor vehicle accidents and the various injuries we see from that,” said Dr. Jason Everman, a family medicine physician with Community Health Network. “We see frostbite when the fingers and toes get too cold.”

Everman recommends layering up while covering hands, feet, head, and neck to combat the cold.

“We also get cold exhaustion injuries, which can also lead to things like heart attacks and myocardial infarctions, as well as falls and injuries that are associated with falls, like fractures, sprains, and concussions,” Everman said.

Everman stresses the importance of staying hydrated and fueled, recommending warm fluids and high-calorie snacks to maintain body temperature. He also advises taking frequent breaks to warm up.

“It would be recommended, if possible, in extreme weather every 30 minutes,” Everman said. “But, even an hour would be good every couple of hours.”

Recognizing early signs of cold-related illness, such as numbness, pale skin, and uncontrollable shivering, could indicate hypothermia or frostbite.

“You can have trouble using your hands and feet,” Everman said. “Not just that, confusion can set in, and your heart works harder or starts to slow down some.”

Everman encourages you to consult with your doctor for any concerns about working in the extreme cold.

“Anytime we go outside to do work, push snow, or things like that, we have to worry about ourselves and take it slowly,” Everman said.