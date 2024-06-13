First 90-degree day in Indiana comes right on time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As central Indiana transitions into mid-June, Indiana is on the brink of experiencing its first 90-degree day of the year.

Historically, June is the month when the entire state typically sees this heat milestone. On Thursday, Indianapolis was set to join the ranks as temperatures soar or get close to it if temperatures stall just shy of 90 degrees.

Regional 90-degree Day Trends

Across Indiana, the frequency of 90-degree days varies significantly by region. The northern part of the state generally experiences from 10 to 20 days annually where the thermometer hits or exceeds 90. Moving south to the central region, residents can expect from 20 to 30 days of such heat. The southernmost part of Indiana, however, faces the brunt of summer’s intensity, often enduring rom 30 to 40 days of 90-degree temperatures.

These variations highlight the diverse climate patterns within our state, influenced by geographical and meteorological factors. Understanding these patterns helps residents prepare for the heat, especially as we head deeper into the summer months.

Heat Risks and Safety Tips

With the onset of higher temperatures, it’s crucial to be aware of the associated risks. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms to watch out for include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and fainting. It’s important to take preventive measures to stay safe during these hot days.

Here are some tips to help you cool off and stay safe:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid strenuous activities: Limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, typically from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, typically from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seek shade or air conditioning: Spend time in air-conditioned places or shaded areas to cool down.

Spend time in air-conditioned places or shaded areas to cool down. Wear light clothing: Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting clothes to help your body stay cool.

Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting clothes to help your body stay cool. Use sunscreen: Protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays by applying sunscreen with an appropriate SPF (sun protection factor).

Weekend Weather Forecast

Thursday’s forecast predicts that Indianapolis will be close to hitting its first 90-degree afternoon of the year. If it doesn’t, there’s a good chance central Indiana will this weekend. Moving into the weekend, temperatures were expected to cool down temporarily, providing a brief respite from the heat Saturday. However, don’t get too comfortable, as the mercury is set to rise again, possibly surpassing Thursday’s high on Sunday and a few days next week.

Find the latest updated forecast on the Storm Track 8 weather blog.