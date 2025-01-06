Greenwood families break out sleds, shovels after snowstorm

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The snow had barely stopped Monday before children and their parents began flocking to the Freedom Springs Park sled hill.

With schools closed due to snow, Alex Bettag took his children to the park around midday, right around the time snow stopped falling. He said he expected the kids would be ready to go inside again after 10 or 15 minutes. Instead, they spent more than 45 minutes sliding down the hill and running back to the top to do it all over again.

“We don’t get a ton of days like this in Indiana where you’ve got enough snow to really have a fun day of sledding, so we had to go take advantage of it,” he said.

Areas immediately south of Indianapolis saw some of the heaviest snow totals from the storm. Storm Track 8 meteorologists said they got reports of 7.2 inches in Greenwood and 9 inches in nearby Whiteland. Justin Curtis, who lives near the park, said he thinks he got as much as 10.5 inches in his yard. Curtis and his children took a break from working and attending classes remotely to shovel the driveway early Monday afternoon.

“We had a nice fire going on in the background, staying warm, found some home projects to do, stayed busy and just kind of looked out the window and watched it come down,” he said. “It was nice to see it but I knew that, at the end of the day, I was going to be doing some work.”

By midafternoon, most of the major roads in Greenwood had been almost completely cleared or had only a little remaining slush. Some neighborhoods like Curtis’, though, had yet to be plowed. Curtis said he wanted to get as much shoveling out of the way as possible before the plows came by and forced him to dig out the bottom of his driveway again.

Bettag said the sides roads were very treacherous when he took his children to the sled hill. He said he doubted anyone without four wheel drive could get through before the plows arrive. In the meantime, though, he said everyone should get out and enjoy the snow day any way they can.

“If you can get out somewhere and enjoy the snow day, I think you should do that,” he said.

Some schools in Johnson County were planning to take a snow day again on Tuesday.