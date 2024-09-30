Indiana Task Force 1 heading to North Carolina to assist in evacuations following Helene

Indiana Task Force 1 in Florida to assist moving debris and fallen trees in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. INTF-1 said they would move to western North Carolina on Sept. 30 to aid in evacuation and search and rescue efforts. (Provided Photo/Indiana Task Force 1 via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 will head to North Carolina as part of its assistance efforts to those stranded in the settling dust of Hurricane Helene.

INTF-1 said on Facebook it will continue its search and rescue and evacuation efforts in western North Carolina, which has been hit by severe flooding, heavy rainfall, and wind damage as a result of Hurricane Helene.

The task force deployed to Florida on Wednesday ahead of Helene making landfall. Since then, they have assisted in search and rescue efforts across the Florida panhandle and northern Georgia.

They say the team will work with local, state, and national groups to assess the hardest hit regions in the western part of the state.

Almost 100 deaths have been reported as a cause of Helene’s path of destruction. Buncombe County, home to Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, reported 30 deaths over the weekend.

Millions are still without power as of Monday morning, including a handful in Indiana, which faced remnants of Helene on Friday.

Related coverage