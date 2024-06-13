New heat tool introduced by the National Weather Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has introduced a tool called HeatRisk to communicate heat-related impacts.

Central Indiana will experience its warmest temperatures of 2024 so far in the coming days.

Joseph Nield is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis. He said, “Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer. A lot of people don’t realize that, and they don’t realize how easily it can sneak up on you. The desire with HeatRisk was to give us another tool to the toolbox.”

(Provided Image/National Weather Service)

Ninety-degree weather can have different impacts for Indiana as opposed to Arizona where that is almost a brisk day in the peak of summer. Time of year is huge, too; Indiana’s first 90-degree day in May could be more impactful than the 90s in July. The HeatRisk tool accounts for these impacts along with many other variables.

Nield said, “The things that go into the HeatRisk level … You have the maximum and minimum temperature forecast. You have the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) mortality data, and then it also included climatology.”

Zero equates to little to no impact in the green color. Level 1 is a minor impact on extremely sensitive groups in yellow. “Moderate” affects most people sensitive to heat at a Level of 2 in the orange. A Level 3 is highlighted by the color red. Magenta is the highest on the scale at a Level 4.

Nield said, “Red and magenta are the levels where you really start to see a lot heat illnesses based off CDC data that has been incorporated into the heat risk tool.”

HeatRisk is produced daily based on the National Weather Service forecast lasting seven days out. People can find the tool by visiting the Indianapolis weather service’s webpage or the Weather Prediction Center site.

The CDC has a few suggestions to prevent heat illness:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Stay cool.

Wear appropriate clothing.

