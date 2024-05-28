Weather service: Strong tornado hit Knox County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s storms came in two waves.

The first round impacted the Indianapolis 500 with a four-hour delay, and the second round brought severe weather to south central and southern Indiana.

Storm survey crews have been out from the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis. They have determined:

EF-2 rated tornado with winds up to 112 mph: The tornado ran from 9:49-10 p.m. Sunday in southern Knox County. It touched down near the unincorporated community of Decker and lifted near Monroe City. The National Weather Service says the tornado destroyed a pole barn and collapsed a garage. About a half-mile east of Decker, a school bus was picked up and thrown about 20 yards. A small barn and numerous trees were damaged. No injuries were reported. The area is about a two-hour, 30-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis, and an hour’s drive north of Evansville.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, covers southwestern Indiana. They are planning a survey in Gibson County, Indiana, at some point over the next few days as they evaluate tornado damage in Kentucky and southern Illinois. If they confirm any tornadoes, we will have an update on WISHTV.com.

2024 tornado count

Indiana’s tornado count has now grown to 31. On average, the state has around 25-26 tornadoes a year. May is the most active month for tornadoes in Indiana followed closely by June and then April.

A total of 54 tornadoes happened in 2023, which was the highest count since 2011.

