When to expect the peak of fall color in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s calendar has flipped to September which means fall-like weather is on everyone’s mind.

Of course, we can’t forget about the fall color which will start to make its appearance later this month.

According to ExploreFall, patchy fall color starts to be noted in central Indiana in late September. Medium color builds in by mid-October. Our brilliant peak of colors should be apparent by late-October.

Late-October is the normal peak of fall foliage for most in the state of Indiana. Wisconsin and Michigan tend to have a peak of a few weeks earlier than Indiana.

Indiana’s weather pattern through this summer may suggest we are in for a colorful fall. Besides early Summer, we were never in prolonged drought with well-balanced rainfall that finished barely below average.

Sure we had some hot stretches, but central Indiana finished barely above average with our temperatures as well. This all could favor vibrant fall colors as long as we don’t get some nasty storms or early frosts/freezes.

Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, but our official start to fall is at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 22.