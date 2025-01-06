Indiana snowfall totals from January 5-6, 2025 winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a busy 24 hours dealing with the impacts of our first winter storm of 2025..

As of 5:48 p.m. Monday, here is a look at snowfall totals from the National Weather Service at Indianapolis.

10-13 inches of snow

North Vernon, 13 inches.

Elnora, 12 inches.

Westport, 12 inches.

Martinsville, 11.3 inches.

Brownsburg, 11 inches.

4 miles southwest of Columbus, 10.8 inches.

0.6 of a mile south-southwest of Seymour, 10.5 inches.

1 mile northwest of Lake Santee, 10.1 inches.

Camby, 10 inches.

Greensburg, 10 inches.

Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis, 10 inches.

Lawrence, 10 inches.

Monrovia, 10 inches.

9-9.8 inches of snow

3 miles north-northwest of Avoca, 9.8 inches.

Bicknell, 9.8 inches.

Columbus, 9.8 inches.

Shelbyville, 9.8 inches.

2 miles east of Bloomington, 9.5 inches.

2.1 miles north of Nora in Hamilton County, 9.5 inches.

Spencer, 9.5 inches.

3 miles northeast of Eagle Creek Reservoir, Indianapolis, 9.4 inches.

2 miles south of Bargersville, 9 inches.

Brooklyn, 9 inches.

Clermont, 9 inches.

Edinburgh, 9 inches.

2.3 miles esat-northeast of Stone Head, 9 inches.

0.8 of a mile south-southwest of Taylorsville, 9 inches.

Whiteland, 9 inches.

8-8.7 inches of snow

3 miles east of Rockville, 8.7 inches.

1 mile northeast of Avon, 8.6 inches.

1 mile north of Monrovia, 8.5 inches.

Rushville, 8.5 inches.

Whitestown, 8.5 inches.

Geist Park in Hamilton County, 8.3 inches.

1 mile south-southeast of Castleton, 8.2 inches.

Wilkinson, 8.1 inches.

Carlisle, 8 inches.

Holy Cross in Indianapolis, 8 inches.

South Broad Ripple in Indianapolis, 8 inches.

2 miles southwest of Martinsville, 8 inches.

7.1 miles west-southwest of Shelbyville, 8 inches.

5 miles northeast of Whitestown, 8 inches.

7-7.9 inches of snow

4.4 miles south of Franklin, 7.9 inches.

3 miles northeast of Mooresville, 7.9 inches.

1.7 miles south-southeast of Carmel in Hamilton County, 7.8 inches.

2 miles northeast of Terre Haute, 7.8 inches.

7 miles south of Spencer, 7.7 inches.

Ladoga, 7.5 inches.

Rushville, 7.5 inches.

5 miles east of Shoals, 7.5 inches.

Zionsville, 7.5 inches.

New Castle, 7.4 inches.

0.8 of a mile north of Avon, 7.3 inches.

Bloomfield, 7.3 inches.

6.1 miles east of Fishers, 7.3 inches.

3.5 miles west of Cloverdale, 7.2 inches.

Brownstown, 7 inches.

0.9 of a mile south-southwest of Fairland, 7 inches.

3 miles west-northwest of Ingalls, 7 inches.

Greenfield, 7 inches.

Morristown, 7 inches.

1.1 miles west of Plainfield, 7 inches.

8 miles south of Shoals, 7 inches.

2 miles south of Terre Haute, 7 inches.

Vincennes, 7 inches.

Washington, 7 inches.

4-6.8 inches of snow

Near Fountain Square in Indianapolis, 6.8 inches.

Speedway, 6.8 inches.

2 miles northwest of Westfield, 6.3 inches.

Oolitic, 6.1 inches.

Clay City, 6 inches.

Noblesville, 6 inches.

Summitville, 6 inches.

Wallace, 6 inches.

3 miles north-northwest of Anderson, 5.8 inches.

6 miles southeast of Crawfordsville, 5.7 inches.

5 miles west-northwest of Graysville, 5.3 inches.

4.1 miles west of Wilkinson, 4.5 inches.

Modoc, 4 inches.

3.5 inches of snow or less

Macedonia in Delaware County, 3.5 inches.

5 miles southwest of Tipton, 3.1 inches.

3.7 miles west of Kirklin, 2.5 inches.

Covington, 2 inches.

0.9 of a mile south-southeast of Frankfort, 1.2 inches.

8 miles south of Lafayette, 0.9 of an inch.

3 miles west-southwest of Kokomo, 0.2 of an inch.

1.1 mile north of West Lafayette, 0.2 of an inch.

1 mile southwest of Pence, 0.1 of an inch.

0.6 of a mile east of Flora, trace.

Young America in Howard County, trace.

Snow first began in Sunday morning for southwestern parts of central Indiana before filling in across central Indiana for much of the day. Our heaviest snow fell Sunday evening/night with more backside snow showers Monday morning.

Isolated areas of 10 inches indeed occurred in south central Indiana. North Vernon was the highest total with 13 inches, followed by Westport in Decatur County and Elnora in Daviess County with 12 inches each.

Indianapolis had our highest snowfall total with a single winter storm since Feb. 15-16, 2021, when we got 8.1 inches. The official measurement comes from the National Weather Service on the city’s southwest side.

As emphasized prior to the storm, there would be a big drop off in snow totals into north-central Indiana. Kokomo only received a trace of snow, but only 30 miles south into Hamilton County we had multiple reports of 6 -8 inches.

Despite a snowy start along the Ohio River in southern Indiana Sunday morning, freezing rain and sleet became the main story. Ice accumulations got near 0.5 inches in Evansville according to NWS Paducah. Sleet did mix into parts of south central Indiana Sunday night before returning to snow Monday morning.

This story was update Monday night with new totals from the National Weather Service at Indianapolis.