Winter storm blog: Snow showers and squalls in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong gusts of winds and bursts of snow are expected across all of central Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Visibility is expected to be reduced during the evening commute with the heavy snow and 30 – 40 mph winds. Low temperatures in the teens are going to hit Indiana overnight.

Snow will begin to fall Wednesday afternoon between 2 – 8 p.m. Storm Track 8 says snow accumulation will only reach half an inch, up to one inch in some places.

Snow squalls are bursts of heavy snow and wind, reducing visibility and – with a drop in temperature – can cause dangerous conditions on the roads.

6:22 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says an area of heavy snow will affect the counties of southeastern Madison, Hancock, Randolph, Rush, Decatur, eastern Johnson, northern Jackson, central Jennings, Shelby, Delaware, Brown, Bartholomew, and Henry Counties.

Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this area of heavy snow. Icy roads are possible as snow melts then quickly refreezes.

An area of heavy snow was located along a line extending near Matthews to near Nashville, moving east at 40 mph.

Communities impacted include Muncie, Anderson, Columbus, Shelbyville, Franklin, Greenfield, New Castle, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Winchester, Nashville, Vernon, Adams, Yorktown, Edinburgh, Union City, Chesterfield, Knightstown, and Albany.

5:57 p.m.

Use caution when driving home from work, low visibility and slick roads can abruptly appear when the weather changes.

I-465 and Rockville Road. (Provided photo/INDOT)

5:42 p.m.

Brief snowfall and low visibility on I-65 near Whitestown.

I-65 near Whitestown (Provided photo/INDOT)

Further east in Westfield on State Road 31, visibility conditions are similar.

State Road 31 in Westfield (Provided photo/INDOT)

5:33 p.m.

Visibility conditions worsen on I-65 near Lebanon by State Road 32.

I-65 near State Road 32 in Boone County (Provided photo/INDOT)

5:27 p.m.

An area of heavy snow will affect Madison, western Hancock, Monroe, Morgan, eastern Howard, Johnson, Owen, Marion, eastern Boone, Hamilton, Tipton, southeastern Putnam, northwestern Shelby, northwestern Delaware, southeastern Clinton, western Brown, Hendricks, and northeastern Greene Counties.

Heavy snow was located along a line extending near Kokomo to nine miles west of Spencer, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow.

Impacted locations include: Indianapolis, Bloomington, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Franklin, Brownsburg, Greenfield, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, and Elwood.

Visibility will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this area of heavy snow.

Icy roads are possible as snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.

5:20 p.m.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office updated a traffic alert: US 421 is closed at E 200 S due to a vehicle collision. Please use alternate route.

I-65 near US 52 in Boone County (Provided photo/INDOT)

Road conditions can change rapidly in a snow squall. Just four minutes later, the same road looks like this.

I-65 near US 52 in Boone County (Provided photo/INDOT)

4:58 p.m.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis says an area of heavy snow will affect eastern Vigo, northwestern Hendricks, Clay, western Owen, southeastern Parke, southwestern Boone, southern Montgomery, and Putnam counties.

Heavy snow was located in a line 10 miles south of Crawfordsville to 16 miles north of Linton, moving east at 40 mph.

Impacted locations include: Greencastle, Brazil, Cloverdale, Seelyville, Ladoga, Jamestown, Roachdale, Knightsville, Clay City, Bainbridge, Harmony, New Market, Staunton, Fillmore, Coatesville, North Salem, Waveland, Carbon, Russellville, and Center Point.

A rapid drop in temperatures will lead to black ice on roadways. With visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile, NWS urges extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves.

4:57 p.m.

From the NWS Indy: “Snow showers continue to move through central Indiana this afternoon, and this will continue into the evening as well. They are bringing brief but rather intense bursts of snow that quickly drop visibility and lay down a dusting of snow that could cause issues during evening commute time. Exercise caution if on the road.”

4:38 p.m.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis says an area of heavy snow will affect southern Madison, Delaware, and northwestern Henry Counties.

Heavy snow was located along a line near Matthews to Anderson moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible in this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities will drop to less than a quarter of a mile in the area of heavy snow.

Impacted locations include: Muncie, Anderson, Yorktown, Pendleton, Chesterfield, Albany, Edgewood, Daleville, Gaston, Selma, Sulphur Springs, Mount Summit, Springport, Woodlawn Heights, Country Club Heights, River Forest, and Ball State University.

I-69 is affected near the Doctor MLK Jr Boulevard ramp, north of Pendleton, and State Road 28, east of Alexandria and north of Muncie.

I-69 and Scatterfield Road, south of Anderson. (Provided photo/INDOT)

4:16 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says an area of heavy snow will affect the counties of western Boone, southeastern Carroll, Clinton, southwestern Howard, northern Montgomery, and southeastern Tippecanoe.

Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this area of heavy snow.

An area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Delphi to near Crawfordsville. Movement was to the east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph were possible with this area of heavy snow.

Communities impacted include Advance, Crawfordsville, Clarks Hill, Colfax, Darlington, Dayton, Frankfort, Lebanon, Linden, Michigantown, Mulberry, Rossville, Russiaville and Thorntown.

Interstates affected are I-65 between the U.S. 52 West interchange in Boone County, and the State Road 26 exit for Lafayette and Rossville; and I-70 between the State Road 59 interchange for Brazil and Linton, and the Morgan County Road 1100 West exit.

4:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis issued a special weather statement that will affect northern Monroe, Morgan, western Johnson, northwestern Brown and east central Owen counties.

Heavy snow was seen heading east along a line six miles southwest of Mooresville to six miles northwest of Bloomington.

NWS warns that winds over 40 mph are possible, visibility can quickly drop, and icy roads are possible on I-65 between mile markers 97 and 99.

4:03 p.m.

From the National Weather Service’s Chicago office: Gusty snow showers will impact the Indiana counties of Benton, Jasper, Newton, and southwestern Lake, as well of parts of the Chicago area, through 4:45 p.m.

At 3:51 p.m., a line of gusty snow showers extended from Momence, Illinois, to near Morocco, Indiana and Earl Park, Indiana. Show showers dropped visibility to 1 mile, with winds over 30 mph.

The snow showers were expected to impact I-65 from the U.S. 24/U.S. 321 exit for Wolcott and Remington, to the State Road 10 interchange for Roselawn and Demotte.

4:01 p.m.

Rain and snow showers begin to move through southern Indiana, says the National Weather Service of Louisville.

We’re watching two areas of rain and snow showers moving through the area at this hour. One area across south central KY will move into eastern KY over the next hour, while an area over SW IN will move across areas along and north of I-64 over the next several hours. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/jX42TmGQHE — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 11, 2024

3:56 p.m.

Visibility conditions worsen, traffic begins to slow along I-70, near S West Street and Kentucky Avenue.

(Provided photo/INDOT)

3:48 p.m.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis has issued a special weather statement at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy snow will affect Southern Monroe, Martin, Western Lawrence, Eastern Greene, and Daviess Counties.

A line of snow was seen moving east from Bloomfield, near Washington, at a movement of 35 mph. Wind speeds over 40 mph are possible with the snow.

Visibility will drop quickly less than a quarter mile in the area of the heavy snow.

Icy roads are possible as snow melts, then refreezes over. Slow down and allow extra time when driving.

3:12 p.m.

From the National Weather Service of Louisville, Kentucky:

3:09 p.m.

From the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana: “Snow showers are moving across the area this afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. If you are travelling, watch out for rapidly changing visibilities down to around 1 mile at times.”

(Provided photo/NWS of Northern Indiana)

2:44 p.m.

Special weather statement from the National Weather Service for northern Indiana: An approaching cold front will bring scattered snow showers through this evening. The greatest coverage of snow showers Wednesday afternoon into this evening will be downwind of Lake Michigan with the lake effect snow showers. Even outside of lake effect snow showers, the combination of scattered snow showers and gusty winds up to 40 mph may result in rapid visibility reductions. Areas along and north of the Toll Road will experience the greatest potential for hazardous travel conditions this evening into Wednesday night as the combination of wind and lake effect snow showers also may produce some blowing and drifting snow. In addition, wind chills are expected to drop into the single digits below zero Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

2:30 p.m.

From the Indiana Department of Transportation’s west central district: “Snow squalls are starting to arrive in the West Central district!

“This is from one of our INDOT cameras at I-65 and State Road 28 around 2 p.m.

“Our crews will be out at least until the evening hours making sure things are under control and adjusting as necessary.”

(Provided photo/INDOT)

12:08 p.m.

Indy DPW is getting the roads ready for the weather.