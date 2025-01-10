Weather blog: Indianapolis metro area under travel advisories

Snow warnings for southern Indiana; central, northern regions under advisories | Latest forecast from Storm Track 8 | Closings and delays | Interactive radar | Indy Snow Force Map | Indiana travel advisory map

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of winter weather arrived Friday, even as some Hoosiers were still plowing and shoveling the snow that fell earlier this week.

A number of central Indiana school districts dismissed students early Friday and canceled evening activities, including high school basketball games.

10:30 p.m.

Only one Indiana county remained under a travel warning. The highest level of local travel advisory means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. Orange County is displayed on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security map in red.

Indianapolis remained under a travel advisory. Counties shown in yellow on the map were under travel advisories, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

Thirty of Indiana’s 92 counties were under travel watches (orange on map), including Morgan and Shelby counties adjacent to Indianapolis. During a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

Hamilton County north of Indianapolis says its travel watch will be lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday.

10:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says an additional half-inch of snow is possible as the storm continues. The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

9:36 p.m.

Indianapolis International Airport had 93 delays and 28 cancellations on Friday, according to FlightAware.

9:05 p.m.

From the National Weather Service at Indianapolis: “Snow is tapering off, with some heavier bands growing and waning in southwest central and southern Indiana, south and west of a line from Terre Haute to Bloomington to Bedford. Movement is toward the east. Visibilities down to ½ mile are possible. Snowfall reports from today’s storm have been up to 5 inches or so, with higher end amounts south of Indianapolis, highest in Monroe, Brown, Knox, & Daviess counties.”

7:08 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Syracuse, Indiana, says to expect an additional inch of snow in portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

On a post on the weather service office’s Facebook page, people are posting snow amounts and photos.

6:46 p.m.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security reports Orange County in southern Indiana has issued a travel warning (red on map). The highest level of local travel advisory means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

Homeland Security also lists 25 of Indiana’s 92 counties as being under travel watches (orange on map). During a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

The travel watches include Morgan and Shelby counties, which are adjacent to Indianapolis.

Counties shown in yellow on the map were under travel advisories, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

6:28 p.m.

In Hendricks County west of Indianapolis, State Road 39 was closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and Brumfeld Street in Lizton due to a crash, the Indiana Department of Transportation reports.

6:03 p.m.

Greenwood Fire Department reports two women and a dog were rescued from a frozen pond after one of the women fell in while trying to save the pet. A neighbor’s quick thinking and a rope saved the women from the icy waters. Both women were stable when taken to hospitals. The dog was also safely retrieved. Read the story.

A pond along Winterwood Drive in Greenwood, Indiana, on Jan. 10, 2025, is shown after two women and a dog were rescued after falling through the ice. (WISH Photo/Jason Rominous)

5:53 p.m.

From the National Weather Service at Indianapolis: Around 2-3 inches has fallen over portions of central Indiana, including Indianapolis where the latest official measurement was 3 inches. Snow rates toward western Indiana were beginning to decrease, with an expected end time toward 10 p.m.

5:49 p.m.

From Storm Track 8: Heaviest snow to continue for areas from Bloomington to Richmond over the next hour.

5:47 p.m.

From Indiana State Police’s Indianapolis district: Since noon Friday, troopers have responded to 68 crashes, including eight with injuries. In addition, troopers have since noon dealt with 30 slide-offs, 24 disabled vehicle assists, and 11 traffic hazards blocking travel lanes.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine)

5:40 p.m.

Indianapolis International Airport records 3 inches of snow.

5:32 p.m.

Shelby County has downgraded to a travel watch. During a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

5:15 p.m.

Greenwood and Bargersville fire departments rescued a person who fell through ice on Winterwood Drive. The person is safe, Bargersville Fire Department reports./

5:10 p.m.

From Storm Track 8: Heavier band of snow now elongated through Bloomington through Shelbyville to New Castle.

Also, getting reports of more than 4 inches of snow at some locations.

4:45 p.m.

In Clark County, State Road 250 was closed in both directions between South County Road 675 West and South County Road 475 West due to a crash with an overturned semi-trailer and downed power lines.

4:32 p.m.

In Spencer County, State Road 545 was closed between Van Buren Street and County Road 1550 North due to a crash. This is south of St. Meinrad near the unincorporated community of Fulda.

4:30 p.m.

Wayne County, which includes the city of Richmond, has issued a travel advisory (shown in map in yellow), which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

The next level is a travel watch (shown in map in orange). During a “travel watch,” only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

Latest travel details statewide available on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

4:17 p.m.

From Storm Track 8: Next band of moderate-heavy snow was inching into central Indiana including the Indy metro.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road crossing as it issued alert for sensible driving. Newton County is in northwestern Indiana.

(Provided Photo/Newton County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office)

4:16 p.m.

Over 100 crashes have been reported to IMPD just since 1:00pm. Slow down and give yourself extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you. https://t.co/8uFqT2uvos — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 10, 2025

4:15 p.m.

One of the canceled high school boys basketball games is Ben Davis vs. North Central, which was to air Friday night on WNDY, MyIndy TV 23. WNDY later had planned to broadcast the Marion vs. Carmel game, but that also was canceled. As a result, no boys basketball will air on Friday night on WNDY.

4:05 p.m.

Much of the southern third of Indiana, and northwestern counties in the state were under travel advisories (yellow) or travel watches (orange). Latest details available on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Johnson County has been under a travel advisory since 5:11 a.m. Wednesday.

During a “travel watch,” only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

4 p.m.

Indianapolis International Airport reports its current snow tally at 2.4 inches.

3:57 p.m.

3:54PM UPDATE: Roads are not great. Slow going for the evening drive as expected. Several areas already close to 2" and climbing. Snow continues through 8/9pm before tapering off late night. #INwx pic.twitter.com/lHae7YnYs3 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 10, 2025

3:46 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation said the left lane of I-465 NB between U.S. 40 and West Washington Street and U.S. 36 was closed for a crash.

(Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation Travel Camera)

3:39 p.m.

The high volume of rush hour traffic is helping keep drivers slowed down Please expect delays no matter where you are driving today Be patient and please slow down pic.twitter.com/n8DRMFH5DC — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2025

3:37 p.m.

Boone County issued a travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

3:31 p.m.

In Boone County northwest of Indianapolis, State Road 32 is closed between county roads 500 West and 600 West due to a crash.

3:30 p.m.

News 8 is keeping a list of canceled and postponed Indiana high school boys basketball games.

One of the canceled games is Ben Davis vs. North Central, which was to air Friday night on WNDY, MyIndy TV 23. WNDY had planned to broadcast the Marion vs. Carmel game, but that was later canceled. No boys basketball will air on Friday night on WNDY.

3:21 pm.

A Travel Advisory is in effect for Hamilton County and will remain in place until 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is the lowest level of local travel advisory and is intended to encourage drivers to slow down and use caution due to hazardous road conditions. pic.twitter.com/qKQr3hM8MP — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) January 10, 2025

3:02 p.m.

Evansville and Vanderburgh County are under travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

2:59 p.m.

Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

2:47 p.m.

Morgan County issues a travel watch. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

2:41 p.m.

While I sitting behind a broken down vehicle, the driver of this car spun out of control as he approached us and hit the concrete wall on I-465, thankfully no injuries Please, Please, Please slow down pic.twitter.com/ctNrools96 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2025

2:22 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Louisville, Kentucky, said to expect 2-4 more inches of snow in its warning area. The winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday includes the Indiana counties of Clark, Dubois, Floyd Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry and Washington. The warning also covers parts of Kentucky Total accumulations from the storm in the warning area were expected to be from 3-5 inches.

2:18 p.m.

From Storm Track 8: Widespread snow was falling with a heavier band focused from near Vincennes through Bloomington to Rushville.

2:15 p.m.

Marion County issued a travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

2:08 p.m.

Roadways and lot conditions are quickly deteriorating as this snow comes down! Remember to reduce your speed and allow extra travel time as roadways become more hazardous. pic.twitter.com/xm0IA2dUSD — Greenwood Fire Department (@GreenwoodINFD) January 10, 2025

1:48 p.m.

The Civic Center Complex in Evansville and the Vanderburgh County Courthouse have been closed due to the winter weather. The C.K. Newsome Center will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday as a warming center.

1:44 p.m.

The Indianapolis Public Library is closing all of its locations at 3 p.m. Friday due to the weather.

1:25 p.m.

Road conditions in the Indianapolis area are deteriorating quickly, says Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine.

Perrine says drivers should buckle up, put your phone down, turn your headlights on, and go slowly.

⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️ Troopers responding to multiple crashes on I-70 just west of I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Seems to be several in one spot on the collected from I-465 to I-70 WB Please slow down and drive safely — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2025

1:17 p.m.

❄️ Road Conditions Changing ❄️ We have 1 accident with minor injury on I-70 at MM 99 WB, and 2 other accidents in the county since the snow began. We'll continue to update thru the evening@WIBCTraffic @WISHNews8 @FOX59 @CBS4Indy @WTHRcom @wrtv @indy_traffic pic.twitter.com/C28aIEvGzk — Hancock County 911 (@HancockIN911) January 10, 2025

1:06 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Paducah, Kentucky, says to expect 1-3 more inches of snow from the storm in its warning area. The winter storm warning from until 1 a.m. Saturday includes the city of Evansville and the Indiana counties of Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Warrick and Vanderburgh. The warning also covers parts of Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky.

1 p.m.

Road conditions around Indianapolis were “deteriorating rapidly,” and drivers should expect roads to be “slick and hazardous,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine said in a Facebook video.

12:59 p.m.

Hendricks County issues a travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and people should use caution or avoid those areas.

12:33 p.m.

Danville police say roads are slick and officers have already responded to several crashes today.

11:51 a.m.

IndyGo says riders could potentially experience service impacts and delays today through Saturday morning.

❄‼ WINTER WEATHER ALERT‼❄ Riders could potentially experience service impacts & delays today through Saturday morning. Be sure to plan your trip ahead. For real-time information, use the MyStop app or Google Maps. https://t.co/lKyqLS7qAW — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) January 10, 2025

11:30 a.m.

Snow is falling and fresh Indy DPW crews are headed out to tackle slick, slippery roads across Indianapolis.

SHIFT CHANGE! Indy DPW crews are headed back out to tackle Friday’s snow. To see where we have plowed and when, click here:https://t.co/6kBpqoWa6F pic.twitter.com/7xKO7pA2wk — Indy Department of Public Works (@IndyDPW) January 10, 2025

11 a.m.

With more snow headed our way, many Hoosiers could find themselves on the road as wind, snow, and freezing temperatures arrive.

For anyone who must travel during the storm, here’s what you need to know.

10:40 a.m.

When driving in snowy conditions please ensure your headlights are in the “ON” position (not auto). We want everyone to be seen! pic.twitter.com/gNBG1EQGZR — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) January 10, 2025

9:30 a.m.

Snow is moving in from Illinois. Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says we’ll see snow pick up in intensity throughout the afternoon and could create some tricky travel for your evening commute.

“Look for snow to develop across much of central Indiana late this morning into the afternoon. It could be light to even moderate at times after the lunch hour and through the evening commute. We will be getting to see the snow taper off around 9:00 and 10:00 and then everything will be out of the state by about midnight,” Tara said.

Click here to see Tara’s full weather blog.

9:15 a.m.

Snow is beginning to fall at the Indiana/Illinois state line in a band from western Vigo County to Benton County.

INDOT crews are out and ready for action, according to INDOT West Central.

Don’t crowd the plow! Remember to give the plows the space they need to work so they can keep the roads clear.

THREAD: The snow is beginning to fall at the Indiana/Illinois state line from Western Vigo County up to Benton County. ❄❄ Our crews are out and ready to go and will be maintaining the roads as conditions dictate. pic.twitter.com/enH83jvKQq — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 10, 2025

9:12 a.m.

“Look for snow to develop across much of central Indiana late this morning into the afternoon. It could be light to even moderate at times after the lunch hour and through the evening commute. We will be getting to see the snow taper off around 9:00 and 10:00 and then everything will be out of the state by about midnight,” Storm Track 8’s Tara Hastings wrote in her weather blog.

8 a.m.

After a snowy Sunday and Monday, another round of snow is arriving to help wrap up the work week.

“Initially, the snow will start off pretty light by late morning and continue to move from west to east. Snowfall rates will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. The evening commute is going to be rough as that will be the heaviest rates of snow during this event. Snow will gradually taper down as we get into late Friday night,” says StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey.

Click here to see Marcus’ morning weather blog.

7:30 a.m.

With 2-4″ inches of snow in the forecast for central Indiana, INDOT West Central has put the call out for all of its trucks to be deployed across the district, which includes Indianapolis).

❄❄❄ FULL CALL OUT ❄❄❄ Thread: With forecasts calling for between 2-4" of snow beginning tomorrow, our crews are preparing to hit the roads again, with full call outs across the district. pic.twitter.com/kBnRQ5lY5I — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 9, 2025

7:21 a.m.