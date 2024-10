Remembering a fallen Indiana statesmen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a span of two weeks, Indiana went from typical politics to the kind of unification that can only come from mourning a fallen leader.

For this week’s WISHstory, part of the station’s 70th anniversary celebration, we look back on the beloved late Gov. Frank O’Bannon, and our crews’ memories covering him.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.