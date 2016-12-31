{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Thousands downtown set to ring in 2017
Instead of a ball drop, there will be an IndyCar descending on Georgia Street to mark the beginning of 2017.
Istanbul governor: At least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
More than one assailant may have been involved in the attack.
5-year-old shot on east side
Authorities said it happened just after 2:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive.
William Christopher, known as Father Mulcahy on ‘MASH,’ dies at 84
Christopher was 84 years old.
2 young women shot on near east side, 1 in critical
Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of East Vermont Street just before 1:00 a.m.
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies’
President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.
Milano Inn closes its doors
The iconic Indianapolis restaurant opened its doors in 1934.
Trump says he doesn’t trust computers as he rings in 2017
Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election through hackin…
PHOTOS: People around the world ring in 2017
Revelers around the world have been welcoming 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering.
Vigo Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest
The driver of the vehicle faces a number of preliminary charges.
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis holds ‘Countdown to Noon’
The museum helped the youngsters ring in 2017 a little early.
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday following a concert.
Police: Children locked inside room with no heat, little food
Three emaciated young children in Pennslyvania were locked inside a room like “caged animals” with no heat and little food.
Mitchell helps No. 6 Louisville get past No. 16 Indiana
Blackmon had a career-high 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers in the loss.
Recovery delayed for missing plane with 6 aboard
The U.S. Coast Guard search for the plane was called off Friday.
Valerie Cunningham named acting Chief of Police for IMPD
Acting Chief Cunningham has served with Indianapolis Police Department/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 24 years.
IMPD searching for robbery suspect
The man is a suspect in a robbery of a business in the 3800 block of North High School Road Saturday morning.