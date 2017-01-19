{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Irsay: Ryan Grigson out, Pagano coach for 2017
The Colts held a 5:30 p.m. press conference Saturday.
Thousands in Indy march, protest Trump Administration
Nearly 5,000 gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to make their feelings known about Donald Trump and his administration being in the White Ho…
Women descend on DC a day after anarchists create chaos
Organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering.
Indy man pleading for help to find stolen car with irreplaceable items in the trunk
Estwan Jackson told 24-Hour News 8 the thief got away with so much more than just a car, but personal items that belonged to his wife’s late…
Fires, bricks mark daylong assault on inaugural festivities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering t…
Nielsen: 31 million viewers saw Trump’s swearing-in
Nielsen estimates 31 million viewers watched TV coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.
How Trump’s executive order impacts future of ‘Obamacare’
Trump signed the executive order in the Oval Office Friday, hours after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
Blackmon’s big night helps Hoosiers hold off Michigan St.
Indiana won for the fourth time in five games,
Trump assures CIA officials ‘I am so behind you’
President Donald Trump moved to mend his tumultuous relationship with America’s spy agencies Saturday, traveling to CIA headquarters on his …
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bloomfield, Indiana man.
Swanigan leads No. 21 Purdue past Penn State
The Boilermakers got 13 points from freshman guard Carsen Edwards and 10 each from Dakota Mathias and Vince Edwards.
Pres. Trump opens first full day on job at church
President Trump had no speaking role at the service.
New White House look: Trump gives the Oval Office a makeover
Trump has introduced a bit of gold to some of the furniture.
Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception
Most of the proceeds from Uber’s settlement will be paid out to drivers.
Detailing the Indianapolis Home Show
Check out another one of Wolfsie’s adventures!
Boosting the biological clock in men
Most men are capable of having babies their entire lives, but as they age, it can become more difficult.
Two arrested following drug bust
The bust took place in the 3200 block of Ralston Avenue on Thursday.