Two dead in shooting on southwest side
The shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Morris Street.
No. 11 Butler moves into 1st place in Big East with win over Seton Hall
Kethan Savage had 15 points, 10 rebounds and hit a go-ahead jumper with 4:00 to play as No. 11 Butler held off Seton Hall 61-54 on Wednesday…
Dog found dead in tote near Boone County road
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the illegal dumping of the animal and found the dog had injuries consistent…
Advertisement
Grandmother loses $2,000 in scam
A scam targeting grandparents is making the rounds in Shelby County right now.
Hoosiers await opening of Joella’s Hot Chicken
Joella’s Hot Chicken will have their grand opening Thursday by handing out 52 meal vouchers to the first 100 adults in line.
Conner Prairie receives $500,000 donation
The pledge came from Jay and Nancy Ricker, founders of Anderson-based Ricker’s Convenience Stores.
Fort Wayne tops IUPUI 103-73 behind Konchar’s double-double
John Konchar scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Fort Wayne snapped a three-game losing streak by crushing IUPUI 103-73.
Will work for marijuana: Oops. Lawyer’s license suspended
A Louisiana lawyer who worked in exchange for marijuana has been suspended from practice for a year.
Man admits to robbing bank so he wouldn’t have to go home to his wife
The man told authorities he would rather go to jail than go back home to his wife.
Burned toast could give you cancer
Eating burned toast and other starch-filled foods could be a potential cancer risk.
House panel OKs needle exchange bill despite AG’s opposition
An Indiana committee has advanced a proposal to give counties and municipalities control over creating needle-exchange programs despite oppo…
Indiana trying to alert rat buyers about rare virus threat
State health officials are trying to track down Indiana residents who bought rats from an Illinois breeder who’s part of an investigation in…
New car accessory created to prevent hot car deaths
Last year, nearly 40 children died from heatstroke deaths after being left in hot cars.
Point-in-Time count provides snapshot of homelessness
Last year 25 percent of homeless adults identified as veterans.
Pharmacy robbery bill seeks to try juvenile offenders as adults
A bill that would require that juveniles who are arrested for pharmacy robberies be tried as adults cleared a legislative committee Wednesda…
How the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline could affect Indiana
President Trump said the pipeline is “subject to terms and conditions to be negotiated.”
Olympian Michael Phelps talks retirement, family life
Phelps and his longtime coach visited Fort Wayne to meet with partners at Master Spas.