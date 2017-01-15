{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Teen flees from police, crashes stolen SUV into tree
An officer saw a young white male behind the wheel of a vehicle near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.
Parts of Madison Avenue staying closed until Monday afternoon after water main break
The water main break is said to be 12 inches in diameter.
Enjoy Indy hot spots for free and give back on MLK Day
Check out some of the many events held around the city in celebration of the holiday.
WISH-TV Puppy Cam
You can contact the Humane Society of Indianapolis at 317-872-5650 if you see a puppy you would like to bring home.
New IMPD police chief stops by WISH-TV to discuss key issues in Indy
Bryan Roach stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Monday morning.
How to keep a high credit score
A high credit score ensures you will likely qualify for perks like competitive loan rates and credit cards.
Greenfield man convicted of killing daughter, faces 66 years in prison for difference case
Matthew Wagoner is set to plead guilty to charges in an unrelated sexual assault case.
Pence to use Bible of former president for oath of office
It will also be opened to the same Bible verse as it was for Reagan’s inaugurations.
Reports: Peyton Manning, Jon Gruden receive offers to work for the Colts
Multiple reports say team owner Jim Irsay has reached out to Manning and Gruden.
Eating spicy food may lead to a longer life
It comes down to capsaicin, which is what makes peppers spicy.
Area church, IMPD host teen lock-in
The lock-in is full of activities like dance contests, movies and video game tournaments.
Massive rally held at Statehouse to save ‘Obamacare’
Some 20 million Americans have received healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, 200,000 of them here in Indiana under the Healthy Indiana …
3 killed, 2 seriously injured in Anderson crash Saturday
Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Anderson Saturday night.
Trump lashes out at Brennan on Twitter
Trump has responded to outgoing CIA chief’s comments about the president-elect and Russia.
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
It’s a new year and time to put the last one to bed, which means filing your taxes.
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump’s tweets
Two of John Lewis’ books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer’s best-seller list.
Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73
Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida.