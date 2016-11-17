{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Holcomb sworn in as 51st Indiana governor
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Indiana judge lets death penalty appeal go to high court
45-year-old Darren Vann is charged in the deaths of seven women.
IMPD makes arrest in Family Dollar robbery
30-year-old Charles Archey was arrested in connection to the robbery.
Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law
Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax,…
ISP: Man dies after deputies use stun guns on him
Police say 34-year-old Jason Schmidt of Craigville died Sunday.
Salesforce exhibit for kids opens at Math and Science Academy
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to unveil the company’s replica storefront.
Greenwood police searching for man who robbed victim at gas station
The robbery happened on Dec. 2 around 8:14 p.m. at the Speedway Gas Station located at 1291 Madison Avenue,
Ex-employee arrested for taking sports car from Columbus dealership
A Columbus officer spotted Justin Dampier driving recklessly, according to police.
What you should know before buying a kids bike for the holidays
Planning to get your kiddo a new set of wheels for Christmas? Before you do, listen to these tips from Brian Gootee of Gray Goat Bicycle Com…
Noodles & Company partners with IN Blood Center, offers $10 voucher for donors
The partnership is in honor of January being National Blood Donor Month.
Police: Officer shot, killed in Orlando, suspect still at large
Some area schools were in lockdown.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after more than 30 storage units damaged or entered
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several break-ins at a storage facility.
Peyton Manning included in College Football Hall of Fame class
He joins several former Tennessee players and coaches in the Hall of Fame.
Southwest Airlines adding nonstop flight between Indy, San Diego
The new flight will begin June 4.
Incoming state superintendent of public instruction talks about goals, priorities
On Monday Jennifer McCormick will take office.
Keith Urban to headline Indy 500 Legends Day concert
The country star will be joined on Legends Day by Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson.
Authorities pinpoint source of central Indiana gas smell
Authorities say they suspect the release of an additive that’s used to warn people about leaking natural gas is to blame for reports of an o…