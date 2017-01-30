{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Lawmakers consider bill that could push Tesla out of Indiana
The Roads and Transportation Committee is set to discuss the bill on Wednesday morning.
Central Indiana students learn about dangers of texting while driving
The presentation includes personal testimonies and video of crashes caused by texting and personal.
Central Indiana lawyer announcing 2018 bid for U.S. Senate seat
Mark Hurt says he’ll be the first Republican candidate to officially file for Indiana’s 2018 Senate race.
Video: Budweiser accidentally gets political in Super Bowl ad
Budweiser says its Super Bowl ad is just a coincidence.
Family loses $400,000 home over $1,100 in user fees
The family says they never got a warning the city was about to sell their house.
Woman proves pet snakes and gauged ears don’t mix
Glawe said she was holding her snake Bart when he caught sight of the hole in her earlobe.
Fire leaves $50,000 in damage at Indy church
Firefighters say the building was under construction and services were already scheduled to take place elsewhere.
Salt and ice challenge resurfacing, sending kids to hospital
Doctors say it’s important for parents to make sure they are connecting with teens and watching for warning signs.
Red dresses fill Monument Circle for a good cause
The event raises awareness for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.
Children’s Museum announces new ‘plan-ahead pricing’ ticket discount
Ticket prices frequently change, and those who buy their entry early are able to lock in a lower price.
Indiana lawmakers react to Supreme Court nomination
As of Wednesday morning, Republicans from Indiana had more to say about nominee Neil Gorsuch than their peers on the other side of the aisle…
American Airlines flight to Indianapolis makes emergency landing in Tenn.
All passengers were able to get off safely.
National signing day: How central Indiana football players rank
Scout.com ranks three central Indiana players in the top 300 recruits.
Fight ends with stabbing, car into water on south side
As police arrived, two vehicles fled the scene and crashed.
ISP using technology to keep roads safe
The technology helps troopers find stolen cars, suspended or wanted drivers, and it often leads them to people committing additional crimes.
Ball St beats Toledo 81-80
Ball State held off Toledo for an 81-80 win on Tuesday night to take sole possession of first place in the West Division of the Mid-American…
Companies respond to President Trump’s executive order on immigration
President Trump signed the executive order last week sparking protests and outrage among some people, including CEOs of major companies.