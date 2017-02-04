{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Child severely burned in Madison Co. explosion
Authorities in Madison County are investigating after an explosion and fire at a residence Saturday morning.
Dick Wolfsie visits Fanimation
Dick Wolfsie stopped at Fanimation in Zionsville.
Fatal overnight shooting in Muncie under investigation
Muncie police said a fatal overnight shooting took place in the 1500 block of South Pershing Drive.
Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ leads box office for third weekend
Paramount’s horror option, “Rings,” came in second with an estimated $13 million.
Pet Pals: Dak the rescue dog
This week Patty Spitler stopped by to talk about Dak the rescue dog.
Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote
The Senate vote is Tuesday.
1 in serious condition after shooting on northeast side
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Forest Manor Drive.
Chef Wendell: Brain food
This weekend while others are eating junk food and watching the big game, Chef Wendell has a healthy alternative: brain food!
Man charged with flying into Nashville airport with 23 pounds of marijuana
A K-9 alerted airport police to the bag on a flight arriving from Phoenix, Arizona, around 2:30 p.m on Friday.
Police chase ends in multi-car crash, injuries
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at 10th Street and Post Road.
President Trump travel ban on hold, for now
An appeal filed by the U.S. Justice Department Saturday night was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday morning.
Drunk driver may be cause of early morning I-65 crash involving state trooper
Police say the driver of the first car ran from the scene on foot carrying a case of beer.
IMPD: 1 in critical condition following east side robbery
It happened early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Avenue.
Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve
“We’re telling them to get on the quickest flight ASAP,” said Rula Aoun, director of the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn, Mich…
Early morning fire on city’s southwest side ruled arson
It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Rinehart Avenue.
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s trav…
Indianapolis Animal Care Services holds ‘Kitten Bowl’
It was part of a nationwide cat adoption event.