US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers’ claims that the states did not have the standing to challenge …
2 arrested in connection with death after overnight SWAT standoff
IMPD says the SWAT standoff stemmed from a death investigation Thursday night
French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre Museum
The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions.
Police conducting death investigation on south side
According to IMPD, a person was discovered dead after an apparent gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Union Street just before 8 p.m.
Board of Trustees votes to temporarily close Saint Joseph’s College
The news comes after following two days worth of meetings over the college’s financial crisis.
‘The Big Game’ keeps restaurant owners and officers busy
Drinking and driving isn’t only a “Big Game” weekend problem. The sheriff’s office said its deputies arrested nearly a person a day last yea…
AP: Oswalt says heart condition, meds killed wife
Oswalt wrote in a statement to The Associated Press that he and his wife Michelle McNamara had no idea she had a condition that caused block…
Weed 101: Colorado agriculture agency shares pot know-how
Colorado sold about a billion dollars’ worth of marijuana last year.
St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues
Baseball players with big wads of chewing tobacco in their cheek are now a thing from the past at Busch Stadium.
CityWay’s buffalo statue goes roaming
The owners of a fiberglass bison statue said it’s gone missing from South Street and Delaware Street.
California sex offender sentenced to die for killing 4 women
Some of the killings took place while the now-48-year-old was being tracked via a GPS monitoring device.
Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry
The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers can’t have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
Prosecutors drop charges for 5 arrested on Inauguration Day
The office had previously dismissed charges against four journalists.
FCC led by Trump pick starts to reverse Obama policies
The regulator of broadcast TV and internet services says cellphone companies that exempt some services from data caps are good for consumers…
Ferguson, Missouri to pay $3M for naked, unarmed man’s stun gun death
It’s unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal.
Fire hose of lava pours in Pacific Ocean after sudden sea cliff collapse in Hawaii
Scientists said the cliff could collapse at any time, and Thursday afternoon, it did.
‘El Chapo’ lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC
The strict jail conditions for notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman were outlined on Friday by defense at…