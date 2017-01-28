{ "instructions": { "layout": "Replace featured layout type with desired type. Valid values are right, bothsides, enclosed, or stairstep.", "headline": "Replace headline text with desired headline", "links": "Replace link text and link URLs with desired text and URLs", "images": "For each image, replace the source (where the image is located online), the title of the image, and, if desired, the URL.", "refresh": "When you have completed the above steps, go to https://widgets.wishtv.com/fetch/featured_image_refresh.php to force a refresh of the widget." }, "featured_layout": { "type": "bothsides" }, "featured_text": { "headline": "This is a headline; replace this with the headline you want" }, "featured_links": { "block_1": [{ "text": "This is a link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "Replace this text", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }], "block_2": [{ "text": "And the link", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "text": "With the text/link you want", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }] }, "featured_images": { "lead_image": { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump4.jpg", "title": "Image 1", "url": "" }, "supporting_images": [{ "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump2.jpg", "title": "Image 2", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump3.jpg", "title": "Image 3", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump5.jpg", "title": "Image 4", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "//widgets.wishtv.com/images/trump6.jpg", "title": "Image 5", "url": "http://www.wishtv.com" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }, { "source": "", "title": "", "url": "" }] } }
Purdue president: Trump’s travel ban ‘a bad idea’
The university is urging anyone affected by the travel ban to stay in the United States until new guidelines are issued by the Department of…
Judge stays enforcement of Trump travel ban
It only applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S, those who are in transit and those who hold valid visas.
One dead following overnight shooting downtown
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. outside the Bu Da Lounge on East Market Street.
Purdue announces Painter, Smotherman agree to part ways
It’s unclear what the redshirt junior may do next.
Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown
In his executive order this week, Trump said he wants to empower local law enforcement to act as immigration officers and help with the “inv…
Indiana man charged in dad’s killing to use insanity defense
Authorities say Secrest shot his 45-year-old father, Keith Allen Secrest, 13 times in his Garrett home on Dec. 6.
‘La La Land’ takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards
Presenters included Justin Timberlake, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Kidman, Jeff Bridges, Kerry Washington, Robert De Niro and …
Indiana medical marijuana backers take hope in bill hearing
When the Indiana Legislature allowed a Senate committee to hear testimony on a medical marijuana-related bill, some proponents saw a glimmer…
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy
Tracking expectations had pegged the family film to open in the mid $20-million range.
One in critical following stabbing on northwest side
Officials said it happened in the 5300 block of Pinewood Drive around 12:20 p.m.
POLL: Do you agree with President Trump’s refugee ban?
Vote here and let us know what you think about the ban.
ACLU: 3 detained overnight after travel ban freed
Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said another person traveling with relatives who are U.S. citizens had been …
Chasing virtual reality at Plow Digital
You’ll want to see Dick Wolfsie and his encounter with a HTC VR headset!
Pet Pals: Barn Hunt
This week, Patty dropped by to talk about the activity of “barn hunting.”
Airbnb offering free housing to refugees worldwide
Airbnb has 3 million homes worldwide, according to the CEO.
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major
It was the 35-year-old Federer’s fifth Australian title, his first at a major since Wimbledon in 2012.
European leaders oppose Pres. Trump’s travel ban, far right applauds
A spokesman for Theresa May said the British Prime Minister does “not agree” with Trump’s order and will challenge the U.S. government if it…