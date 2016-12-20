2 shot in Fort Wayne apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the Villages of Hanna apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the 1300 block of Geene Street, they found two men who had apparently been shot. One was seriously hurt. The other was in good condition.

Police said it appeared the incident happened inside an apartment building.

Despite several people walking around the scene, officers were not able to find anyone who witnessed the incident. No suspect information was available.

The incident is under investigation.

Police have investigated two deadly shootings in the same block in 2016. The first happened in August and the second happened in September.

