Groundbreaking medical marijuana study at America’s first hospice

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Easing pain and improving quality of life for end of life patients — the focus of a groundbreaking medical marijuana study.

The first of its kind in New England.

The research will soon be underway at America’s first hospice, The Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

This is a federally approved medical marijuana study.

Governor Dannel Malloy and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, among those at a news conference, announcing the federally approved medical marijuana study.

The 66 hospice patients, who are yet to be enrolled, will help determine the benefits and safety of using medical marijuana for pain management.

Most require opioids and because their conditions worsen, they generally see an increase, not a decrease, when it comes to the addictive painkillers.

Connecticut Hospice is looking to help set a new standard.

Dr. Wen-Jen Hwu, Professor of Medical Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Chair of The Connecticut Hospice Professional Advisory Committee says, “Connecticut Hospice has the vision trying to better fulfill their mission in palliative care and symptom control to improve the quality of life with limited time but it’s still very important. Everybody deserves to die with dignity.”

“It’s about pain management at the end of life or during medical procedures,” says Sen. Blumenthal, ” And that can transform the quality of life for people undergoing medical procedures no matter how serious or at what stage — and it can reduce the costs of health care.”

Those participating will receive medical marijuana in a pill form.

Last week – the governor announced a state approved study at St. Francis Hospital.

Researchers there, looking into how effective medical marijuana is as a painkiller for traumatic injuries such as broken ribs.

