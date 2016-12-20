Hilton, McAfee earn Pro Bowl nods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapols Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and punter Pat McAfee have been named to this year’s AFC Pro Bowl squad.

The NFL announced Pro Bowl selections Tuesday evening.

For Hilton, it is his third straight year making the Pro Bowl. So far this season, Hilton has 1,248 receiving yards, which is second in the NFL, only trailing league leader Julio Jones by five yards.

McAfee will be making his second trip to the Pro Bowl, having previously made the squad in 2014. He currently leads the league in punting average average and ranks third in net punting average.

The Pro Bowl will be played January 29 in Orlando. The game will return to the familiar AFC vs. NFC format this year.

More players may be added to the Pro Bowl as alternates at a later date.

