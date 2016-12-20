Mix up your cocktails at your holiday parties

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning for those holiday soirees! Master Bourbon Specialist Jackie Zykan helps liven up our festivities with a few cocktail recipes!

About Jackie:

Bartender extraordinaire Jackie Zykan travels the country teaching the craft of great cocktails! She uses her expertise gained from a decade behind the bar to craft beverages for the whole family – cocktails, mocktails and bourbon inspiration as the hottest growing category in the spirits industry.

Jackie represents the brand globally as the Master Bourbon Specialist. Zykan is uniquely positioned to represent the brand with her broad background in the spirits industry. Zykan conducts master level trainings, host brand events and serve as a spokesperson for the bourbon. Zykan has been the face of the Old Forester website for several months and will bring cocktail innovation with new recipes, demonstrations and photography across Old Forester’s digital platforms.

Zykan not only brings vast knowledge from her years in bar management as beverage director at Doc Crow’s, La Coop and Union Common (Nashville, TN) but her background in Biology and Chemistry along with her CSS training and extensive within the whisky category gives her multi-layered expertise for this brand. She’s a TIPS certified Trainer and has won numerous cocktail and bartending competitions. Additionally, Jackie has been prominently featured in countless media publications for her inventive cocktails and spirits expertise.

A Pineapple Holiday:

The pineapple is the symbol of hospitality – use the pineapple as a theme for your holiday party with Jackie’s “Mele Kalikimaka Syrup” (yes, from the song!) which can be used in cocktails, mocktails or culinary dishes.

Mele Kalikimaka Syrup

1 cup white sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

0.5 tsp xanthan gum

2 cups pineapple juice

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 cinnamon stick

0.5 tsp sea salt

Combine ingredients in medium saucepan with whisk. Bring to simmer, whisking to dissolve ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes, set aside to cool. Remove cinnamon sticks. Store in refrigerator.

Old Fashioned:

2 oz Old Forester 100 proof

0.5 oz Pineapple Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Combine all in mixing glass, stir with ice. Strain into double old fashioned glass with fresh ice. Garnish with lemon peel.

Punch:

1.5 oz Old Forester 86

1 oz Pineapple Syrup

0.5 oz Lemon

2 oz Hibiscus Tea

Combine all in shaker tin, shake with ice. Strain into collins glass, add fresh ice. Garnish with lemon peel and fresh grated nutmeg.

*For batching:

1 part lemon

2 parts pineapple syrup

3 parts Old Forester 86

4 parts Hibiscus Tea

Culinary: Glaze over brie, maybe throw some fruit and crackers around there? Pancakes? Shrimp? An entire ham!

To learn more, visit www.oldforester.com.

