Police: Ohio 2-year-old in life-threatening condition after dad shoots him in the head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a father in Ohio shot his son in the head on Wednesday afternoon, and the child is in life-threatening condition.

The child was reportedly shot at his home on Noe-Bixby Road. The detective said the father then drove the two-year-old child down to the intersection of Refugee and Noe-Bixby roads and asked an officer for help.

The child was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police have the father in custody and are questioning him, but they are considering this an accidental shooting at this time. They are also trying to get a warrant to search the home where the child was shot.

