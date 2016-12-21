Purdue men’s basketball team goes shopping for the holidays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue men’s basketball team took some time off the court to spread holiday cheer Tuesday night.

Meijer partnered with Purdue Basketball Shop to host Shop with a Hero.

Fourteen children and their parents were given Meijer gift cards. They were able to shop for clothes, toys and anything else they need this holiday season. The players tagged along and helped.

Center Isaac Haas has attended the event for three years now. He said it’s the perfect way to give back to the community that’s always rooting for them.

“It’s a really good feeling to go out there and give back to everyone who supports us, you know, even if it’s indirectly from home on a TV,” Haas said. “It’s always great to have that support and give back in what ways we can.”

The Boilermakers will be back in action Wednesday at Mackey Arena. They play Norfolk State at 7 p.m.

