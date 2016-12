INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you will be driving in Indiana this holiday season, keep in mind someone is probably watching you.

Extra police patrols are already out on area interstates. Indiana State Police do this every holiday season, it’s part of the annual Operation Care program with care standing for combined accident reduction effort.

Police will be looking for everything from distracted and drunk driving to speeding and seat belt violations.

