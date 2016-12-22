Kokomo opening temporary Starbucks as replacement for location destroyed by tornado

KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) – The Kokomo community is taking steps forward after the devastation and damage from this summer’s tornado outbreak. One way the community is moving forward is by opening a temporary Starbucks to replace the one destroyed.

It was one of the more memorable images of this summer. The Starbucks off RT 931 in Kokomo was blown over by the intense winds with people still inside.

Inside the Starbucks, a group of customers and employees were huddled in the bathroom. The building was blown down around them but everyone walked away safely.

Even though everyone was reported to be safe, it was an example of the serious damage caused by a tornado.

Kokomo was one of the cities hit the hardest. Multiple tornadoes left swaths of destruction in their paths, including smashed cars, demolished houses and downed power lines. The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado was an EF3, with up to 165 mph winds, but no deaths or serious injuries were reported from the damage.

Now, a temporary Starbucks is back for the rest of the holidays starting Thursday. It will open at 1400 South Reed Road in Kokomo.

The temporary Starbucks is a symbol of the recovery going on in Kokomo.

