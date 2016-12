As many of you know, our former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut passed away this past Saturday night. He was 84. Patty Spitler, of Boomer TV, shares her last interview with Mayor Hudnut when she went to Chevy Chase, Michigan last year and talked to him in his home.

You can see the complete and final TV interview with Patty at 10:30 a.m. on Boomer TV this Sunday on WISH-TV.

