You know Dasher.. Dancer.. Prancer and … well, you know the rest! But do you know Rudolph’s girlfriend? Well, today on Indy Style Candy Cane Chris introduces us to Clarise the Reindeer, otherwise known as Rudolph’s better half!

Don’t forget, if you still need to buy a gift or two, just stop at The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield Friday at 5:00pm, where you can catch up on your shopping and hug a reindeer, too!

To learn more, visit:

Social Media is #sillysafaris

www.sillysafaris.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...