2 shot after domestic dispute on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot Friday morning after a domestic dispute on the southeast side of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7900 block of Lofton Court, near Brookville and Franklin roads, around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a man grabbed a gun after his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Carr III, showed up at the house. After the man opened the door, Carr immediately shot him in the stomach, according to police.

The man fired back, hitting Carr in the shoulder.

The homeowner’s daughter fled in fear and Carr chased her, police said. She was able to safely escape.

Carr knocked on the door of Tim and Heather Naylor’s door at St. Clifford Drive and Sotheby Drive, nearly a mile away from the shooting location, asking to use the couple’s phone. Carr claimed he had crashed a vehicle and needed help, but Tim sensed something was wrong and he looked on his Nextdoor app and learned about the shooting.

The Naylors kept Carr distracted while calling the police. The couple credited Nextdoor for keeping them informed.

“In this situation it did what it does (referring to the Next Door App) to alert the community,” said Tim.

Prior to the shooting, Carr was wanted for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon for an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. He was preliminary charged with aggravated battery for Friday’s alleged shooting.

The homeowner was transported to a hospital in good condition.

After a two hour search, Carr was taken into custody.

