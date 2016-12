NORTH POLE (MEDIA GENERAL) — Santa Claus is coming to town and for the 61st year, you can track his journey with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tracker.

NORAD uses “satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.”

See where Santa is headed and how many gifts he’s delivered with the interactive map below.

