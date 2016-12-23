Gov.-elect Holcomb reappoints Carter to head state police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will remain in the post under Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb announced Carter’s reappointment on Friday and also named a deputy chief of staff.

Outgoing Gov. Mike Pence appointed Carter in 2012. Carter previously served two terms as the Hamilton County sheriff and 18 years as a state trooper.

Holcomb named Jane Jankowski to be his deputy chief of staff. She was press secretary and communications director for former Gov. Mitch Daniels for eight years. Holcomb also was an aide to Daniels.

Holcomb also reappointed Sarah Taylor as executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, Bret Marsh as state veterinarian and Rick Hite as director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

