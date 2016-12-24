Ronald McDonald House opens ‘Santa’s Workshop’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With some families, holiday shopping just isn’t an option because they’re focused on taking care of a sick child.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana decided to create a solution to this problem in creating Santa’s Workshop.

People staying at the center can go and pick up toys and other gifts for their family members.

The center says it’s trying to ease just one of the burdens a parent with a sick child has this time of year.

The workshop will remain open tomorrow in case any new families come overnight.

