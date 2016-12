INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another local restaurant also helped feed the homeless.

With the help of donations throughout the year, Kountry Kitchen gave three thousand meals out to anyone in need.

It’s called the “Feed the Need Christmas Drive.”

The owners of the restaurant have been doing it for 8 years.

The kitchen also had volunteers delivering meals to those who couldn’t make it to the restaurant.

