Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Facebook has some special features that give you more control over your newsfeed, choosing which page’s posts appear at the top.

Implementing these changes to your newsfeed will allow you to see the latest in breaking news and weather from WISH-TV.

Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Go to the WISH-TV Facebook page Click the “Following” button Click “See First” from the drop down menu. Then click on the pencil to the right of “In Your News Feed.” Then click on “Notifications.” Select “All posts” Select “All Live video” to get a notification when we livestream on Facebook.

Here are step-by-by step instructions for WISH-TV Facebook mobile:

Go to the WISH-TV Facebook page on mobile. Click the “More” button Then Click “Notifications” from the drop down menu. Then click on “Edit Notification Settings.” Then click on “Notifications.”

