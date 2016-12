JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A semi blocked interstate I-65 for several hours Monday evening near mile marker 44.5 southbound.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the semi went through a cable barrier causing cables to go across the interstate.

Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours because of the accident.

A wrecker had to be called to pull the semi off the interstate.

There were no injuries from the accident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...