INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts is showing its appreciation to the fans who continued to cheer and support them this season.

The team’s annual Fan Appreciation Day is Tuesday at the Circle Centre Mall.

The team said fans will be able to hear live music, enter to win prizes and meet with wide receiver, Phillip Dorsett and some of the Colts Cheerleaders.

The event is at noon.

The team says the first 100 people in line will get a free Colts t-shirt.

