Fitness fashion to jump start your new year’s fitness goals

It’s almost time for the New Year, New You!
Finish Line’s Alyssa Smith, V.P. Women’s, Kid’s Apparel & Footwear, Accessories, highlights trendy looks that will make you want to work out:
OUTFIT ONE [GYM to STREET LOOK]
- This style perfectly balances fashion and function.
- Can run from your group exercise class to dinner with friends after throwing on the fashion forward jacket.
- Many of these styles are worn by popular model Gigi Hadid
OUTFIT TWO [NEW YEAR NEW YOU NEW LOOK]
- With the New Year coming up, many people want to refresh their regular outfits.
- Here we have a style that features a trendier look.
- This outfit is perfect for someone who is looking for a change in style and spirit.
- It is fashion forward and perfect for every day wear.
- It’s clean and feminine.
- [highlight the fun print and colors]
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Shirt – $75
- Adidas Originals Dad Hat – $24
- Adidas Tubular Shadow – $100
- (Jeans)
- With January around the corner that means resolutions will begin!
- This outfit by Nike focuses on performance and achieving your goals.
- The slim and sleek silhouettes are flattering and keep you looking cute while you sweat.
