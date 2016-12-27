Fitness fashion to jump start your new year’s fitness goals

By Published:
fashion4

It’s almost time for the New Year, New You!

Finish Line’s Alyssa Smith, V.P. Women’s, Kid’s Apparel & Footwear, Accessories, highlights trendy looks that will make you want to work out:

 

fashion1OUTFIT ONE [GYM to STREET LOOK]

fashion2OUTFIT TWO [NEW YEAR NEW YOU NEW LOOK]

  • With the New Year coming up, many people want to refresh their regular outfits.
  • Here we have a style that features a trendier look.
  • This outfit is perfect for someone who is looking for a change in style and spirit.
  • It is fashion forward and perfect for every day wear.
  • It’s clean and feminine.

fashion3OUTFIT THREE [GYM CUTE]

