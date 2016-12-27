Fitness fashion to jump start your new year’s fitness goals

It’s almost time for the New Year, New You!

Finish Line’s Alyssa Smith, V.P. Women’s, Kid’s Apparel & Footwear, Accessories, highlights trendy looks that will make you want to work out:

OUTFIT ONE [GYM to STREET LOOK]

OUTFIT TWO [NEW YEAR NEW YOU NEW LOOK]

With the New Year coming up, many people want to refresh their regular outfits.

Here we have a style that features a trendier look.

This outfit is perfect for someone who is looking for a change in style and spirit.

It is fashion forward and perfect for every day wear.

It’s clean and feminine. [highlight the fun print and colors] Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Shirt – $75 Adidas Originals Dad Hat – $24 Adidas Tubular Shadow – $100 (Jeans)



OUTFIT THREE [GYM CUTE]

Go to www.finishline.com for more cute looks or follow Finish Line on Snapchat & Instagram @finishlinewomen.

