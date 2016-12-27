Robbery suspect pulls out semi-automatic handgun, shoots gun in business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted for robbing a business.

On April 29 at 12:21 a.m., a black male walked to the cashier acting like he was going to purchase the item. When the cashier rang up the item and opened the register, the man pulled out a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, shot a round, and then pointed it at the cashier’s head, according to IMPD.

Police say when the cashier ran away the suspect took the money from the cash register and left southbound on foot.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

