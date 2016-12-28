Good pets for first-time pet owners

EARPS rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes the small pets people don’t always consider. But they are often the best animals for first-time pet owners.

EARPS’ Heather Sokol and her daughter, Brenia, brought in some great animals that are low maintenance and affordable for first-time pet owners.

Rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits are fun, social animals that often require less work than cats and dogs. They are clean and fairly easy to care for when you follow the care guides maintain on the EARPS website.

For more info, go to EARPS.org or follow them on social media:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/EARPSInc/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/earps.inc

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...