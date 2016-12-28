How to celebrate the 12 Days of Friendship

The holidays can be rough for going through tough times. However, the time after the holidays can often be even more sad and lonely.

Aimee Kandrac, founder of WhatFriendsDo, came up with a solution to extend the joy of the holidays: 12 Days of Friendship!

Eleven years ago, Aimee’s friend, Laura, had brain cancer that had gotten to the point that she couldn’t sit up for long, let alone, leave the house. Her sister organized a caroling party to help lift Laura’s spirits and it was a success. Laura enjoyed the caroling so much that she didn’t want to see the holidays end. Thus, began the first annual celebration of the 12 Days of Friendship.

Determined to extend the holiday season for Laura that year, Aimee and all of her friends worked quickly to transform the familiar Christmas tune (of a very similar name) into something that would bring her joy and let her know they were still there for her.

Not that you ever need one, but the 12 Days of Friendship are an excuse to continue to connect with friends that need some extra love, during those sometimes-dreaded days after the holiday.

Since leaping lords, turtledoves, and swimming swans aren’t the most practical (or affordable) of gifts, Aimee came up with other clever, and often silly, ways to celebrate.

For twelve days starting on Christmas Day, Laura received cards and gifts that followed the theme of the well-known song. For example, “On the first day of Christmas, my friends gave to me, sparkling juice from a pear tree.”

Day 1: Pears or Pear Juice

Day 2: Dove Candy and Turtle Candy Bar

Day 3: Chicken Soup

Day 4: Notepad

Day 5: Donut Rings

Day 6: Egg Nog

Day 7: Bubble Bath and Rubber Duck

Day 8: Gift Certificate for Milk Shake and Milk Duds Candy

Day 9: iTunes Gift Card

Day 10: Bath Salts

Day 11: Toy Recorder

Day 12: Drumstick Dinner

