CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy hurt in a deadly fire last month is now back on patrol.

Deputy Drew Yoder was hurt trying to save a family from a burning home in Flora, Indiana.

The fire killed four young girls, sending Yoder and the girls’ mom to the hospital.

Yoder was pulled from the fire by a Flora police officer.

The sheriff’s department told 24-Hour News 8 that Yoder is at work once again.

The department may hold a press conference with him early January.

