Comedian Dan Cummins performs at Morty’s tonight

Get to a gym this new year but make sure it’s one that makes you look “goooood!” Here’s Comedian Dan Cummins’ take on fitness and health for 2017.

Dan Cummins at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Tonight at 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

About Dan Cummins:

Dan’s unusual observations and unique autobiographical stand-up have earned him spots on The Tonight Show (both Conan and Leno invited him over to the couch!), a Comedy Central half-hour and one-hour special, stand up appearances on The Late, Late Show, Conan, Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening, and on many other late night and cable programs. He was a cast member for the the last three seasons of the continually re-airing World’s Dumbest on TruTv and has appeared on several other pop up commentary series, including VH1’s I Love the 2000’s.

Dabbling for a time in reality television, Dan also helped produce numerous shows such as Town of the Living Dead for SyFy, Duck Dynasty for A&E, Porter Ridge for Discovery, and several others. Leaving reality to try his hand at scripted television, he also wrote two episodes for season one of the 2016 Family Channel sitcom Raising Expectations, starring Molly Ringwald and Jason Priestly. And in 2015 and 2016 he lived out his teenage self’s dream by hosting over 200 episodes of the hour-long televised variety program, The Playboy Morning Show. Dan’s Playboy duties included MC’ing games with nude Playboy models, interviewing musical guests from G Love to Sir Mix A Lot, actors from Michael Shannon to the cast of Trailer Park Boys, and constantly wondering how he was actually getting paid to do so.

Always remaining focused on standup, his true passion, Dan recently released his fifth comedy album on Warner Brother’s Records, Don’t Wake The Bear. He was also the first comic chosen to be spotlighted by Pandora, where with nearly 200,000 Dan Cummins stations created, is one of their most-listened to comedians. He rotates heavily on Sirius XM and Spotify, hosts the weekly Timesuck podcast, wrote a graphic novel called Daddy Bear: Three Rabbits Meet the Real World available on Amazon, and odds are, is performing somewhere tonight!

To learn more, visit:

www.mortyscomedy.com

www.dancummins.tv

