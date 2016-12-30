Men arrested for promoting prostitution in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two men were arrested following an investigation into prostitution in Lafayette.

Terrell Jones, 20, of Lafayette and Markell Scruggs, 25, of Indianapolis were arrested on Dec. 23 after police responded to an internet advertisement for sexual activity with a female.

Court records indicate the two men were setting up meetings for sex at a local hotel.

A female, who was at the hotel where the arrests were made, told police Jones and Scruggs set up her meetings with clients four to five times a week.

She said they took all of the money and made threats to hurt her family if she refused to work.

Charges filed against the two men include promotion of human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Both men remain in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Thursday night.

Charges for Jones:

Promotion of human trafficking

Conspiracy to commit promotion of human trafficking

Conspiracy to commit promoting prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Possession of marijuana

False informing

Charges for Scruggs:

Promotion of human trafficking

Conspiracy to commit promotion of human trafficking

Conspiracy to commit promoting prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Habitual offender

