INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sometimes it can be difficult to stay up until midnight, especially when you’re a child.

In order to help the youngsters ring in the New Year, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrated 2017 a little early.

The museum hosted a “Countdown to Noon.” Saturday’s event was complete confetti, music and activities for the entire family.

The museum even gave free admission to party goers.

