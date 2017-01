INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re still cleaning up from the holidays, there’s still time to recycle that Christmas tree.

Indy Parks is once again teaming up with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to offer several tree disposal sites.

The trees will be recycled for landscaping resources like mulch and soil blends.

All ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed before you drop it off.

The program runs through the end of January. Click here for a list of locations.

