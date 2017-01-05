How to make 6 meals in one day of cooking

Six meals… 2 grains… one day of prepping! Sounds easy, right? The Girlie Gourmet’s Valerie Vanderpool shows us just how easy it can really be!

The Benefits of Eating Quinoa and Coconut-Matcha Brown Rice

Quinoa

Quinoa isn’t considered a true grain, it’s basically a seed that is prepared and eaten in similar manner to a grain. It contains large amounts of plant antioxidants, or flavonoids, that are very beneficial to our health, as antioxidants help reduce free radicals and fight many diseases and aging. It’s also high in fiber, which helps us feel full longer, decreasing hunger, and protein, which helps increase our metabolism. And it is low on the glycemic index, and high in magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron. Quinoa is considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids that our bodies can’t make on their own.

Red or Black Quinoa vs. White?

Prettier color for plate presentation White quinoa has less texture White cooks a little faster Red and Black have a little more texture Red and Black take 3-5 minutes longer to finish cooking Red and Black have a slightly earthier flavor All have the same nutritional values

IMPORTANT FITNESS NOTE:

**ALWAYS CHOOSE ORGANIC INGREDIENTS!!**

Coconut-Matcha Brown Rice

Brown rice is loaded with powerful antioxidants, has a high nutritional content from retaining it’s

nutrient-dense bran (the outside layer) and is one of the most easily-digested grains.

Its nutrient content includes the essential minerals manganese, iron, zinc, phosphorus, calcium,

magnesium and potassium.

Vitamins include B1, B2, B3, B6, E and and K, as well as folate and a

good amount of fiber. It also provides supportive fatty acids and has a low glycemic index.

Coconut milk has vitamins C, E and many B vitamins. It’s rich in magnesium, potassium, phosphorus

and iron. It also contains lauric acid, antimicrobial lipids (fats) and capric acid, all of which have

antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. These can help fight off the viruses and bacteria that

can cause influenza (the flu). It also has fatty acids that can help to repair wrinkles and

sagging in aging skin!

Matcha is the highest quality powdered green tea available. It’s made from the nutrient-rich young

leaves of the plant and contains the most potent and beneficial antioxidants than any other form of

green tea. Matcha is considered to be one of the most powerful super foods on the market today.

Besides the antioxidants, Matcha’s benefits include:

Cancer fighting properties It enhances calm Boosts memory and concentration Increases energy levels and endurance Burns calories Detoxifies the body Fortifies the immune system Improves cholesterol

Indy Style Coconut-Matcha Brown Rice

1 cup brown rice

1 – 14-oz. can coconut milk

1½ cups cool water

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon Matcha green tea

Place all ingredients, except Matcha, in a rice cooker and cook according to the

instructions.

Once cooker is finished, gently stir in Matcha.

Chef’s Note: 1 cup dry brown rice = 4 cups cooked

Generally, 1 part brown rice + 2 parts liquid.

The coconut milk is so thick that more liquid is needed.

Indy Style Shrimp + Cauliflower Sheet Dinner

(serves 2)

Marinade:

Juice and Zest from ½ an orange

1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons orange marmalade

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons minced shallot

1 small clove fresh garlic, chopped

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup fruity olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon fresh black pepper

In a food processor or blender, blend all ingredients until well-incorporated.

Shrimp:

Place ½ pound large peeled + deveined shrimp in a bowl and pour the marinade over;

stir to incorporate.

Let sit for 15-30 minutes.

Cauliflower:

Cut into ½ head into florets and put in a bowl.

Toss in 1 Tablespoon olive oil, and salt, and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place a sheet of parchment paper on a sheet pan.

Place cauliflower on one half of sheet pan.

Roast cauliflower for 8 minutes.

Remove pan from oven and turn heat up to 400 degrees.

Add marinated shrimp to other half of the sheet pan.

Continue roasting shrimp and cauliflower together for 6 minutes.

Indy Style Quinoa

1 cup organic quinoa (you can use white, red, black or a combination)

2 cups water

½ bay leaf

1 Tablespoon olive oil

pinch sea salt

Put quinoa, water, bay leaf, and olive oil in a heavy-bottomed sauce pan that has a tightfitting

lid.

Bring water to a rolling boil. Put lid on pan and immediately turn off heat (leave on the

burner).

Let sit for 20 minutes.

Remove lid and fluff with a fork to distribute oil.

Spread evenly on a sheet tray and sprinkle with salt. Stir to incorporate salt, and let

cool completely.

Place into an airtight container for storage.

Chef’s Note: 1 cup dry quinoa = 3 cups cooked

1 part quinoa + 2 parts liquid

Indy Style Quinoa Breakfast Bites

(makes 24)

1 cup cooked quinoa

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup cannellini beans, rinsed & well drained

1 cup fresh broccoli, finely chopped

1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

½ cup shredded zucchini

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray mini muffin tin with cooking spray (I use a non-stick pan + cooking spray).

Put ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Scoop 1 heaping tablespoon of mixture into each cup of muffin tin, evenly distributing

all of the mixture between the cups.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

Indy Style Jeweled Quinoa

(serves 2)

1 small shallot, minced

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1½ cup cooked quinoa (according to previous recipe)

2 Tablespoons dried apricots, small chop

2 Tablespoons dried cranberries, small chop

2 Tablespoons chopped roasted + salted pistachios

Sea salt

Fresh black pepper

Preheat a small sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add the olive oil, wait until it’s shimmering, then add the minced shallots and a pinch of

salt and fresh black pepper.

Reduce heat to medium and cook until the shallots are very soft and translucent.

Stir shallots, including all of the oil they were cooked in, dried apricots, dried

cranberries, and pistachios into the cooked quinoa.

Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Indy Style Honey Glazed Salmon

(serves 2)

2-4 oz. salmon filet

sea salt & fresh black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon honey

1½ teaspoons fresh lime juice

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Season salmon with salt & pepper.

Heat olive oil in an oven-proof skillet until shimmering.

Add salmon, presentation side down.

Let cook until golden, about 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir honey and lime juice together.

Gently flip the salmon over and drizzle with the honey mixture.

Place in oven and cook for about 6 minutes, until desired doneness.

