5 indoor play spaces to get your kids moving

Most winter days have been very mild up to this point, but with cold weather inevitable, it may be difficult to think about getting your kids outside. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares five indoor places to get your kids moving this January.

The newly remodeled Greenwood Community Center opens January 14th and your whole family is going to LOVE what they’ve done with the place! Kid City, the two story, indoor play area offers STEAM-focused play features that are fun, creative and challenging for children of all ages, including a Luckey Climber!

Carter’s Play Place in Westfield is the newest indoor kid gym with fun equipment for kids of all abilities to play with. A small zipline, trampoline and unique swings will keep your kiddos moving.

http://indywithkids.com/locations/carters-play-place-2/

Zip City is an indoor activity zone. Get moving on ziplines, trampolines, a ball field with knocker soccer, laser tag and a rock wall.

http://indywithkids.com/locations/zip-city-trampoline-zipline-rockwall-park/

Recreation Unlimited, a fun indoor showroom with displays set up for kids to try out. Spend hours swinging, climbing, playing basketball, jumping on the trampolines and racing around with other kids. http://indywithkids.com/locations/recreation-unlimited-indoor-pay-to-play-playground/

Free Indoor Play Places, like the newest one in Carmel are a great gathering space for children and parents. At Cornerstone Lutheran Church, families can bring their own lunch or snacks, play and chat. http://indywithkids.com/locations/indoor-playground-cornerstone-lutheran-church-2/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...