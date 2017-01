No more broken balls or shattered sentimental favorites this post-Christmas season. Tracy shares some better, safer ways to store your holiday decorations!

Here are a few examples:

-Egg carton for breakables

-Make a cardboard ‘winder’ to keep lights untangled

-TP rolls can keep your cords sorted

-Cookie tins for special storage

-Duct tape to label artificial limbs for quick re-assembly

-Grocery bags (and duct tape) to keep lights safe and sorted

