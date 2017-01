INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Nerd Panel returns with another episode about the latest in the world of science fiction and comic books

This week, on Nerd Panel, Joe, Joy, and Jeff give their take on the trailers for “Logan”, FX’s “Legion”, “The 100” and the new CW show “Riverdale.”

They also explain the new show schedule.

Do you have questions or comments? Head on over to the CW8 WISHTV Facebook page and send away!

